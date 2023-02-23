BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$13.51. 275,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.63. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$12.95 and a 1-year high of C$15.19.

