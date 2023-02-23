BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Down 0.3%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.73 and last traded at C$17.79. Approximately 97,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 111,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.85.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.69.

