BMO Capital Markets Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $3.50

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $557.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

In other news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

