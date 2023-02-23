BMO Capital Markets Raises NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $31.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NI stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. NiSource has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

