BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.59. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.75 and a 1-year high of C$23.05.

