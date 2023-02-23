BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE ZWH traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,753. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.59. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.75 and a 52-week high of C$23.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.