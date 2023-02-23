BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 2nd

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE:ZPW traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$14.61. 610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.06.

