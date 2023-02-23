BP (NYSE:BP) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 636 ($7.66) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 650 ($7.83) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

Shares of BP opened at $38.93 on Thursday. BP has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

