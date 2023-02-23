Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.68

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 228183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Braskem Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
