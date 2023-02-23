Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.68

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 228183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.