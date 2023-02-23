Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.47-$3.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.39 billion-$29.39 billion.
Bridgestone Price Performance
BRDCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 108,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $21.01.
About Bridgestone
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.