Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.47-$3.47 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.39 billion-$29.39 billion.

Bridgestone Price Performance

BRDCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 108,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,943. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

About Bridgestone

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.