Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.14.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,267. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.