Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.03 million. Brightcove also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-($0.05) EPS.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,519. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $264.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities raised Brightcove from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,669,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,746.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,066 shares of company stock worth $290,046. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brightcove by 451.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth $81,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brightcove during the third quarter worth $98,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

See Also

