Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Price Target at C$13.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.91.

BIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$7.91 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.08 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.