Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) PT at GBX 195.40

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 195.40 ($2.35).

MAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 213 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 158.50 ($1.91) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 99.70 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.60 ($2.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.07. The stock has a market cap of £946.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7,800.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Dave Coplin acquired 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £4,208.12 ($5,067.58). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,357 shares of company stock worth $448,323. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.