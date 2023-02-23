Brokerages Set NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT at $26.88

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.88.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 29,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares in the company, valued at $390,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 79.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $456.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.61. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

