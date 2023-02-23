Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $101.83

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 250.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

