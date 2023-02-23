Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Target Price at $47.13

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 814,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $35.91 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.