BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.27 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). 653,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,217,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

BSF Enterprise Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.02. The stock has a market cap of £13.57 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

BSF Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire the companies or businesses within marketing and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BSF Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSF Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.