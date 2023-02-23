BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.34. 410,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after acquiring an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.