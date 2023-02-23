Cactus, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Cactus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 69.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Cactus has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Cactus Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Cactus has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

