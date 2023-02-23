Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cameco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,168 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

