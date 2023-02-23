Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.81

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.81 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 2600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of C$251.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.61.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.