Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

CPRI opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

