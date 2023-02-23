CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

CarMax Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of KMX opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $109.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CarMax by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 85,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

