Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.73. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 34,997 shares.

CARV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

