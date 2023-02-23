Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.73. Carver Bancorp shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 34,997 shares.
CARV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51.
Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
