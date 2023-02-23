Castings (LON:CGS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $358.79

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.79 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.52). Castings shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.52), with a volume of 103,128 shares traded.

Castings Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £160.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,947.37 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 334.43.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

