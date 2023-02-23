CEEK VR Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $94.42 million and $9.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00043650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00216799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,955.37 or 0.99998153 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11781337 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,618,234.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

