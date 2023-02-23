Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 439 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £223.89 ($269.62).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 283 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £149.99 ($180.62).

On Monday, December 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 573 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £223.47 ($269.11).

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 53 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.20 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56.69 ($0.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.94. The stock has a market cap of £77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.50. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

