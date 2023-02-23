Centiva Capital LP Boosts Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trex by 139.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,264,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 273.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

TREX stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

