Centiva Capital LP Buys 1,657 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $5,135,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of MPWR opened at $482.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

