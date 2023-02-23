Centiva Capital LP Buys 3,481 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 342.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,117,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,860,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

ADP opened at $222.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

