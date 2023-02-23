Centiva Capital LP Buys 37,524 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1,553.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 32.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

