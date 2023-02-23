Centiva Capital LP Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its position in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,527 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.35% of bleuacacia worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 410.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Stock Performance

Shares of bleuacacia stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. bleuacacia ltd has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

