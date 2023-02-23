Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CF opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

