Centiva Capital LP Sells 8,449 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,789,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,562,000 after purchasing an additional 355,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $102,959,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $66.19.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.