Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 553,444 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

