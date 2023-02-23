CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.77

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 306825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

CHAR Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$64.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88.

CHAR Technologies Company Profile

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated biochar; Cleanfyre, a solid bio fuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

