Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.75.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $219.09 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $308.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average of $221.37.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

