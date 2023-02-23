Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.26 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.