Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.14

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Chiliz has a total market cap of $922.13 million and approximately $69.46 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

