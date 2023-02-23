Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT Raised to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $732,159.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $128,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056. 23.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.