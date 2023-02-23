Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT Raised to $33.00 at Oppenheimer

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.
KDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.06.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
