Citigroup Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Macy’s by 35.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

