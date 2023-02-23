Citigroup Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.
M opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75.
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
