Citigroup Trims Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Target Price to $260.00

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRLGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.42.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $219.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,172 shares of company stock worth $8,412,139 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.