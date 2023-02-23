Citigroup Trims Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Target Price to $260.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.42.
Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance
NYSE:CRL opened at $219.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 976,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,144,000 after buying an additional 331,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,613,000 after buying an additional 319,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.
