Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $53.51

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and traded as low as $51.73. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 1,231 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGEAF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$92.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Stories

