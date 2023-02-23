Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 2.7 %

BVN opened at $7.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

