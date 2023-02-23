Comparing DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.8%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $567.13 million 3.27 -$194.58 million $0.36 24.42 Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 2.74 -$90.00 million ($15.80) -0.83

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 9.40% 5.65% 2.80% Invesco Mortgage Capital -281.09% 27.04% 2.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 1 3 3 0 2.29 Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.40%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Summary

DiamondRock Hospitality beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

