Comparing SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GSE Systems and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSE Systems presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.70%. Given GSE Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GSE Systems is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

25.7% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of GSE Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSE Systems and SharpLink Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.32 $10.61 million ($0.74) -1.11 SharpLink Gaming $6.17 million 1.64 -$55.64 million N/A N/A

GSE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -30.88% -40.01% -20.30% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats GSE Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through the Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer-based tutorials/simulation. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment focuses on nuclear operations instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, and other consultants to the nuclear power industry. The company was founded on March 30, 1994 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International). The Affiliate Marketing Services (United States) segment collects information on potential U.S. domiciled sports bettors, connects them with contextual sports betting content, and converts them to paying sports betting customers. The Sports Gaming Client Services segment provides its clients with development, hosting, operations, maintenance and service of free-to-play games and contests. The Enterprise TEM segment is a global provider of solutions for telecommunications expense management, enterprise mobility management, call usage and accounting software. The Affiliate Marketing Services (International) segment is an iGaming and affiliate marketing network, focused on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partner

