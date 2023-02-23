ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of COP opened at $104.08 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.78.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,830,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

