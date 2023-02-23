Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.36. Contango Ore shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 7,303 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98.

Contango Ore ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.19). On average, equities analysts predict that Contango Ore, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTGO. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Contango Ore by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the third quarter valued at $879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the third quarter valued at $647,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Contango Ore by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Contango Ore by 5,168.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

