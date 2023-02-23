Contrasting Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -989.67% -137.94% -121.34% Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $3.81 million 22.19 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -1.52 Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million ($7.73) -0.54

Risk and Volatility

IDEX Biometrics ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embark Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Embark Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Embark Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embark Technology has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5,442.36%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

Embark Technology beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.